Golden State Warriors Tease Major Announcement

The Warriors previewed a big announcement coming soon

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; An overall view of the court during the national anthem in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; An overall view of the court during the national anthem in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the NBA Draft now hours away, trade rumors are continuing to heat up around the league. This is always a very active transaction period for the NBA, and the two draft days could see more activity than any other point this summer.

This naturally has NBA fans on the edge of their seats, as trade speculation surrounding several teams and players continues to run wild. The Golden State Warriors are included in this, as they are expected to pursue some significant upgrades to their roster.

Amid this noise, the Warriors teased a big announcement on social media, sending out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Emphasizing the word “Statement” midway through their sentence, it seems the Warriors could have new statement edition jerseys on the way. As it pertains to trade rumors, official team accounts typically do not engage with those, so it is likely this post from the Warriors is completely unrelated to any of the reporting surrounding them right now.

This is a big summer for the Warriors, as they must decide which direction they truly plan on going. Clearly far from a championship contender, Golden State still has a superstar on their roster in Steph Curry, so their moves this summer will reveal a lot about their level of commitment to winning with him.

