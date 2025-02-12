Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are heading to Texas to take on the new-look Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Dallas will be severely shorthanded as they face the Warriors.
Currently, the season series is split 1-1 with the most recent game going in favor of the Mavericks. However, the lead scorer in the previous game, Luka Doncic, has since been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors have acquired new firepower of their own in the form of Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors are heading into the game with a fairly clean injury report containing two players: Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain
Kevon Looney is available with a right nasal bone fracture and will be using a facemask. Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are both listed as available.
The Mavericks have seven players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, and PJ Washington.
Anthony Davis is listed as OUT as he is dealing with a left adductor strain that he suffered in his first game with the Mavericks.
Daniel Gafford is OUT with a right knee sprain he suffered in the game against the Kings two nights ago.
Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture, Dante Exum is questionable with left Achilles tightness, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip strain, Dwight Powell is out with a right hip strain, and PJ Washington is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face off Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
