Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets in the second game of their in-season series matchup tonight. The Warriors are coming into today's game having lost their last five games straight and desperately need a win tonight. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they have several key players listed on their injury report for today's game.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and De'Anthony Melton. Stephen Curry is listed as out as he is managing a bilateral knee injury, Draymond Green is out with left calf tightness, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable with right ankle impingement, and De'Anthony Melton is out due to left ACL surgery.
The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: N'Faly Dante, Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, and Nate Williams. N'Faly Dante is out on his two-way G League contract, Tari Eason is out due to concussion protocols, Fred VanVleet is questionable with a right knee contusion, Cam Whitmore is out on G League assignment, and Nate Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The last time these two teams met, it ended in an overtime victory for the Warriors with a final score of 127-121. Buddy Hield was the star of the game as Steph Curry was out, andthe Warriors will be looking to Hield again as Curry will be out of today's action.
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
