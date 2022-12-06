Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have an absolute freebie of a game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. While the Warriors will be missing a couple of players, the Pacers will be missing much more.

For the Warriors, the team will be missing Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness). Jordan Poole will also be questionable with left ankle soreness.

The Pacers have a whole team's worth of players listed on their injury report. Chris Duarte is out with a left ankle sprain, Tyrese Haliburton is out with a sore left groin, and Daniel Theis is out with right knee surgery. Additionally, Kendall Brown is questionable on a G League two-way, James Johnson is questionable with right a elbow sprain, T.J. McConnell is questionable with a right elbow sprain, and Trevelin Queen is out on a G League two-way.

Given that the modern NBA allows players to load manage so much, it's hard to tell if the Pacers are actually injured or if they're just resting players because it's the second night of a back-to-back - the Pacers just faced the Blazers last night.

There's not really any excuse for the Warriors to lose to this Pacers team tonight. The Warriors are more rested, are at home, and have more bodies on the floor than the Pacers do.

