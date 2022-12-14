Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed

The Warriors may be very shorthanded against the Pacers.

Coming off of a fresh loss against the Milwaukee Bucks last night, the Golden State Warriors find themselves against another eastern conference opponent tonight - the Indiana Pacers. The team has regularly rested players on the second night of a back-to-back and tonight is no different.

The Warriors will be missing Klay Thompson due to a right Achilles tendon injury management, Andrew Wiggins due to a right adductor strain, and Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. In addition, Stephen Curry will be questionable with right knee soreness, and Draymond Green is probable with left ankle soreness.

The Indiana Pacers will be missing Kendall Brown with a right tibia stress reaction, Chris Duarte on a G League assignment, and Daniel Theis with right knee surgery. Trevelin Queen is also listed as questionable on a G League two-way.

If Steph Curry plays, then the Golden State Warriors will always have a decent chance of winning any basketball game. However, if the team is missing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, then it's going to be a very hard game to win. When the Indiana Pacers were incredibly shorthanded, they already figured out a way to defeat a full-squad Golden State Warriors, so the Warriors should be looking for some level of revenge.

The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers face off at 7:00 pm ET.

