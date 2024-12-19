Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game of their regular season series. The last time these two teams met, the Warriors were able to secure the victory with a final score of 123-118. Buddy Hield led the way from the bench in scoring, totaling 18 points on 46% shooting from the field. The Warriors will look to take this series 2-0 today, especially with the injury report in their favor.
The Warriors have a clean injury report with only one player listed, Moses Moody.
Moses Moody is out with left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The Grizzlies on the other hand have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is currently listed as questionable as he deals with lower back soreness. This season Morant has averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game in the 16 games he has laced up for.
Colin Castleton is out on his two-way G League contract, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Yuki Kawamura is out on his two-way G League contract, Marcus Smart is doubtful with left shoulder soreness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
