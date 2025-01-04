Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Warriors.

May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a timeout in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the regular season series matchup. The Warriors dropped the ball in the last meeting, getting blown out with a final score of 93-144. This game saw terrible performances from Steph Curry and Draymond Green as they combined for 0-11 shots made from the field and two total points.

With the way the injury report is looking, the Warriors may struggle again in tonight's rematch.

The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is out due to bilateral knee injury management.

Andrew Wiggins is probable with right hamstring tightness, Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal tightness, and Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during a break in the action against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is out with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Ja Morant the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Ja Morant (12), guard Desmond Bane (22) and forward Jaylen Wells (0) huddle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane is questionable with a left ankle sprain, John Konchar is questionable with left shoulder soreness, Yuki Kawamura is doubtful with a left AC joint sprain, Luke Kennard is doubtful with right hamstring soreness, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is out with a tear in his right index finger, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

