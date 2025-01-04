Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the regular season series matchup. The Warriors dropped the ball in the last meeting, getting blown out with a final score of 93-144. This game saw terrible performances from Steph Curry and Draymond Green as they combined for 0-11 shots made from the field and two total points.
With the way the injury report is looking, the Warriors may struggle again in tonight's rematch.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is out due to bilateral knee injury management.
Andrew Wiggins is probable with right hamstring tightness, Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal tightness, and Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.
The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is out with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder.
Desmond Bane is questionable with a left ankle sprain, John Konchar is questionable with left shoulder soreness, Yuki Kawamura is doubtful with a left AC joint sprain, Luke Kennard is doubtful with right hamstring soreness, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is out with a tear in his right index finger, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
