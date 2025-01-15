Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves tonight in the final time these two teams meet this regular season. The Warriors currently have the edge in the series, leading 2-1.
In their latest meeting, the Warriors came away with the victory and a final score of 113-103. Steph Curry had a game-high 31 points and 10 assists on an efficient shooting night, hitting 48% of his field goals.
Luckily for the Warriors, they will have their star player available for today's game, but they do have six other players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Trayce, Jackson-Davis, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with an injured left L5-L1 disc and a general illness.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is questionable with left hamstring soreness, Trayce, Jackson-Davis is probable with a right thumb sprain, Gary Payton II is probable with a left calf strain, and Brandin Podziemski is out due to injury management of his right abdominals.
The Timberwolves have three players listed on their report: Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and Jesse Edwards.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is out due to a right mid-foot sprain, Rob Dillingham is out on a G League assignment, and Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST.
