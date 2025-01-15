Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

There are nine players listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves tonight in the final time these two teams meet this regular season. The Warriors currently have the edge in the series, leading 2-1.

In their latest meeting, the Warriors came away with the victory and a final score of 113-103. Steph Curry had a game-high 31 points and 10 assists on an efficient shooting night, hitting 48% of his field goals.

Luckily for the Warriors, they will have their star player available for today's game, but they do have six other players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Trayce, Jackson-Davis, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with an injured left L5-L1 disc and a general illness.

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II of the Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Gary Payton II (0) celebrate after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is questionable with left hamstring soreness, Trayce, Jackson-Davis is probable with a right thumb sprain, Gary Payton II is probable with a left calf strain, and Brandin Podziemski is out due to injury management of his right abdominals.

The Timberwolves have three players listed on their report: Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and Jesse Edwards.

Terrence Shannon Jr. of the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) shoots over New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Terrence Shannon Jr. is out due to a right mid-foot sprain, Rob Dillingham is out on a G League assignment, and Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract.

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News