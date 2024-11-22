Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third time in the regular season series matchup tonight. The Warriors have been the winners in the previous two meetings and a win today would clinch the season series in favor of the Warriors.
The Warriors have a relatively clean injury report with only two players listed: Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton.
Steph Curry is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with bursitis in his left knee, De'Anthony Melton has been out the last few weeks with an ACL sprain, however it has been recently revealed that he will will be out for the season, as he will be getting knee surgery to repair his ACL.
The Pelicans have a large injury report with nine players listed: Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Cj McCollum, Yves Missi, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson.
Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with a strain in his lower back, Brandon Ingram is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out on G League assignment, Cj McCollum is doubtful with a right adductor strain, Yves Missi is questionable with left shoulder soreness, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, and Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain.
The Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
