Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder have a total of seven players listed

Farbod Esnaashari

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a battle of supremacy in the Western Conference tonight. The two teams have a combined seven players listed on their injury report tonight, but the Warriors have a much lighter list.

The Warriors have only one player listed on their injury report and that is Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski is listed as available, but he'll have to wear a facemask. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green are all listed as available against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Gree
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) and power forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a left-hand fracture, Alex Ducas is out due to a G League two-way, Alex Ducas is out due to a G League two-way, Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out due to right knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available against the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Warriors 3-1 in the regular season series, with two of the wins coming in thrilling overtime finishes. Prior to that, the Warriors had an eight-game winning streak against the Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News