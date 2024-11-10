Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a battle of supremacy in the Western Conference tonight. The two teams have a combined seven players listed on their injury report tonight, but the Warriors have a much lighter list.
The Warriors have only one player listed on their injury report and that is Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski is listed as available, but he'll have to wear a facemask. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green are all listed as available against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a left-hand fracture, Alex Ducas is out due to a G League two-way, Alex Ducas is out due to a G League two-way, Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out due to right knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available against the Golden State Warriors.
Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Warriors 3-1 in the regular season series, with two of the wins coming in thrilling overtime finishes. Prior to that, the Warriors had an eight-game winning streak against the Thunder.
The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
