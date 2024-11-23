Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are capping off this two-game road trip in San Antonio, taking on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Tonight, will be the first time these two meet up for their three-game in-season series matchup. However, both teams have some key players listed on their injury reports and the final lineups will come down to the wire.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, and Lindy Waters III. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable as he has been dealing with bursitis in his left knee, Draymond Green is listed as probable with right elbow soreness, Gary Payton II is probable dealing with left knee inflammation, and Lindy Waters III is also probable due to an undisclosed illness.
The Spurs have seven players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as probable as he has a contusion in his right knee, David Duke Jr. is out on his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out on his two-way contract, Keldon Johnson is questionable with right hamstring tightness, Riley Minix is also out on his two-way contract, Jeremy Sochan is out due to left thumb proximal phalanx surgery, and Devin Vassell is out with a left knee bone bruise.
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'