Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players.

The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre Iguodala with left hip injury management, and Andrew Wiggins will be out with a right adductor strain. Additionally, Draymond Green is probable with a right quadriceps contusion, and Klay Thompson is probable with left knee soreness.

The Toronto Raptors has a giant list of players out, but none of them are on the level of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. The following players are out for the Toronto Raptors: Precious Achiuwa is out with a right ankle sprain, O.G. Anunoby is out with a left hip strain, Justin Champagnie is out on a G League assignment, Jeff Dowtin Jr is out on a G League two-way, Ron Harper Jr is out on a G League two-way, Otto Porter Jr is out with a left foot second toe dislocation, and Gary Trent Jr is out with left quad soreness.

Both the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are on a losing streak and desperately need a win; the Warriors are on a three-game losing streak and the Raptors are on a four-game losing streak. Fortunately, one of these teams gets to win, but hopefully, it's the Warriors.

