Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Utah Jazz in a game tonight with a very hefty injury report of 12 players.
The Warriors have seven players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. Steph Curry is available with a right hip contusion, Draymond Green is available with a left knee contusion, De'Anthony Melton is probable with a right chest contusion, Reece Beekman is out due to a G League two-way, Brandin Podziemski is available with a facemask, Quinten Post is out due to a G League two-way, and Pat Spencer is out due to a G League two-way.
The Jazz have five players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Collier, Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Isaiah Collier is out due to a right hamsting strain, Johnny Juzang is out due to a right thumb sprain, Micah Potter is questionable due to a G League two-way, Jason Preston is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Oscar Tshiebwe is questionable due to a G League two-way. Lauri Markkanen is listed as available.
Last season, the Warriors swept the Utah Jazz in the regular season series 4-0. Golden State is currently on a five-game winning streak against the Jazz.
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
