Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

There are 12 players listed on the injury report between the Warriors and Jazz

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) handles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) handles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Utah Jazz in a game tonight with a very hefty injury report of 12 players.

The Warriors have seven players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. Steph Curry is available with a right hip contusion, Draymond Green is available with a left knee contusion, De'Anthony Melton is probable with a right chest contusion, Reece Beekman is out due to a G League two-way, Brandin Podziemski is available with a facemask, Quinten Post is out due to a G League two-way, and Pat Spencer is out due to a G League two-way.

Warriors guard Steph Curry guards Jordan Clarkso
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Jazz have five players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Collier, Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Isaiah Collier is out due to a right hamsting strain, Johnny Juzang is out due to a right thumb sprain, Micah Potter is questionable due to a G League two-way, Jason Preston is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Oscar Tshiebwe is questionable due to a G League two-way. Lauri Markkanen is listed as available.

Last season, the Warriors swept the Utah Jazz in the regular season series 4-0. Golden State is currently on a five-game winning streak against the Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.

