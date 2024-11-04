Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The third-seeded Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Washington Wizards tonight with the hopes of extending their winning streak to four-games.
Unfortunately for the fans, there are a combined eight names listed on the injury report for both teams.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, and Andrew Wiggins. Steph Curry is listed as questionable due to his left peroneal strain, De'Anthony Melton is listed as out due to a right lower back strain, Brandin Podziemski is listed as available but will require a facemask, and Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable due to a lower back strain.
The Washington Wizards have four players also listed on their injury report: Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, and Kyle Kuzma. Marvin Bagley III is listed as questionable due to a non-covid type illness, Saddiq Bey is listed as out due to left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is listed as out due to surgery on the thumb of his right hand, and Kyle Kuzma is listed as out due to a right groin strain.
The Warriors are hoping to get superstar guard Steph Curry back tonight, but that will remain a gametime decision.
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:15 p.m. EST tonight.
