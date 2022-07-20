Skip to main content
Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

Grant Williams believes the Warriors were more discplined.

Grant Williams still can't believe the Boston Celtics didn't beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He took some time to reflect on the loss on Duncan Robinson's podcast, where he gave his candid feelings.

"When I've reflected and looked back to those games, I still would say confidently -- confidently -- to this day they weren't the better team," Williams said. "I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt."

It could be easily argued that the Warriors were the far more disciplined team than the Boston Celtics. In both Games 4 and 5, it looked like the Celtics were going to run away with a win, but instead, they would go on undisciplined cold streaks that were caused by jump-shooting.

"Their discipline and their history of even being in the finals and championship pedigree, that was real. I feel like at times when you go back and watch the film, we had commanding leads or had opportunities to go on runs, and next thing you know we turned it over three times because we missed three shots. Instead of making the right reads... we started forcing things."

At the end of the day, part of being a better team is also being a more disciplined team. While there is some truth in what Grant Williams is saying, it's that disciplined that made the Warriors the better team. 

USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
