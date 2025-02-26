Hornets Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets have not had a favorable schedule, on a current nine-game road trip, but have not made it easy on themselves either. The Hornets took a crushing 128-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, extending their losing streak to four games.
The Hornets' last three losses have come against the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers, losing by an average of 43.7 points in those three contests. Charlotte's minus-131 point differential in this three-game span is the worst of all time, beating the previous record by 17 points.
The Hornets are now 14-43 on the season, sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Washington Wizards (10-47). Star point guard LaMelo Ball made his case for an All-Star appearance, averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game on the season, but missed Tuesday's game in Golden State.
Charlotte now has to play the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday, setting up for another potential disaster. It takes a lot for a team to string together three losses of this caliber in a row, but the Hornets managed to do the unthinkable.
Of course, these humiliating losses could be worth it if the Hornets land the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, winning the highly competitive Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. But, until then, these blowout losses cannot be fun for the Hornets.
