Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 5

The unexpected Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets is here. It looked like the Warriors were going to walk away with a sweep, but somehow the shorthanded Denver Nuggets figured out a way to survive.

The injury report is looking like more of the same it's been for the rest of the series, but with a new difference - Andre Iguodala is out.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala with a cervical disc injury and James Wiseman with injury management on his knee.

The Denver Nuggets will be missing the same two people they've been missing nearly all season - Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

There isn't much left on what to say about this series, other than the Golden State Warriors just have to execute and get the job done. The Denver Nuggets seem to live and die on whether Jokic's role players can hit wide-open threes, but offensively they're a much simpler team than the Warriors. Golden State needs to execute both offensively and defensively, and they will win this game as the clearly superior team.

If the Warriors win tonight, they'll be facing the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series. Even though the Grizzlies currently have a 3-2 lead, it's hard to say who is going to win that series since so many games have been close.

