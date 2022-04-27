Skip to main content
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 5

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 5

Andre Iguodala is out.

Andre Iguodala is out.

The unexpected Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets is here. It looked like the Warriors were going to walk away with a sweep, but somehow the shorthanded Denver Nuggets figured out a way to survive.

The injury report is looking like more of the same it's been for the rest of the series, but with a new difference - Andre Iguodala is out.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala with a cervical disc injury and James Wiseman with injury management on his knee.

The Denver Nuggets will be missing the same two people they've been missing nearly all season - Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

There isn't much left on what to say about this series, other than the Golden State Warriors just have to execute and get the job done. The Denver Nuggets seem to live and die on whether Jokic's role players can hit wide-open threes, but offensively they're a much simpler team than the Warriors. Golden State needs to execute both offensively and defensively, and they will win this game as the clearly superior team.

If the Warriors win tonight, they'll be facing the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series. Even though the Grizzlies currently have a 3-2 lead, it's hard to say who is going to win that series since so many games have been close.

Klay Thompson: Steph Curry is 'The Most Humble Superstar' Ever

Draymond Green Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Big Steal

Steph Curry Opens Up About Starting Lineup Situation

USATSI_18146556_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 5

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
Tatum_J_Curry_S_USATSI_15921601
News

Steph Curry Co-Signs Jayson Tatum's Comments on Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
USATSI_18146558_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Reveals Crucial Missed Call During Game 4 of Warriors vs Nuggets

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Warriors to Lift Minutes Restriction on Steph Curry

By C.J. Peterson23 hours ago
USATSI_17408658_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Disagrees With Ja Morant Winning Most Improved Player

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 25, 2022
draymondkd-021321
News

Draymond Green's Tweet During Celtics-Nets Sweep

By Joey LinnApr 25, 2022
1298865669.0
News

Report: Steph Curry Shut Down Ben Simmons For Draymond Green Trade

By Joey LinnApr 25, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-0422-63
News

Steph Curry Gives Health Update After Increased Minutes

By Joey LinnApr 24, 2022
Steve-Kerr-GETTY-1239018460
News

Steve Kerr Explains Questionable Play Call to End Game 4

By Joey LinnApr 24, 2022