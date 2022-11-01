Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Fresh off a couple bad losses, the Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against Jimmy Butler and a Miami Heat team they just beat less than one week ago. The Warriors will continue what has so far been a disappointing road trip, but with three games still remaining before they head back home, the team has a chance to make it a winning trip.

There are injuries to report on both sides of this matchup, but fortunately they are not too extensive. For the Warriors, they will be without Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala. For the Heat, they will be without Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven, and Jamal Cain.

As previously mentioned, the Warriors beat this Miami Heat team not that long ago, in a game that Steph Curry took over down the stretch. They will need a similar performance from their superstar point guard in this one, as the Heat will certainly make adjustments from that previous game.

It has been a relatively disappointing start to the season for the defending champion Warriors, as they have not performed at the level they expect to. With that being said, it is a long season, and there is still plenty of time for them to hit their stride. With three games left on this road trip before they head back home, the Warriors will look to gather some momentum against the Heat, Magic, and Pelicans.

