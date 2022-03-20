Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have released their injury reports for Sunday's matchup, and there are several absences. For the Warriors, they will be without Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and James Wiseman. Moses Moody, who is dealing with right shoulder soreness, is questionable. For the Spurs, their only absence is Keita Bates-Diop.

With the Warriors down several key contributors, including their superstar Steph Curry, this projects to be a difficult win. The San Antonio Spurs are fighting for their playoff lives, still just 2.5 games out of a play-in position. While they have not performed well as a group this season, they are led by an All-Star in Dejounte Murray, who has proven the ability to take over games.

This matchup also has importance for the Warriors, who still need to solidify their seeding in the Western Conference. Without Steph Curry, regaining control of the 2-seed will be difficult; however, there is real incentive for doing so. Additionally, there is still the possibility of Golden State falling even further in the standings, as their positioning out West is still a fluid situation.

This game between Golden State and San Antonio is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 PST in Golden State, as the Warriors will play host to the Spurs. Both teams are in need of wins, so the competitiveness should be persistent throughout.

Related Articles

Steph Curry and Draymond Green Share Hilarious March Madness Banter

Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury