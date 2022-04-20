Injury Report: Steph Curry Available For Game 3

While there is no word on whether or not Steph Curry will continue to come off the bench for Game 3, he will indeed be available. The Golden State Warriors released their injury report for this game in Denver, and the only names present were James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala. While Wiseman remains out for the year, Iguodala is being listed as probable.

Everyone from Steve Kerr to Steph Curry himself have acknowledged the future difficult decisions that loom regarding the starting lineup. While Curry will obviously reenter the starting lineup eventually during this playoff run, Steve Kerr will have to decide who moves to the bench as a result. Draymond Green was honest to mention that the tough reality is that both Steph Curry and Jordan Poole will need to start eventually; however, he emphasized that it is a great problem to have.

For now, whether Curry starts or comes off the bench, the Warriors are just happy to have him available. His playoff status came down to the wire, as he was rehabbing to get ready for this series against the Denver Nuggets. So far, Curry has looked fantastic in his limited bench role, even setting an NBA record for the most points in less than 23 minutes in a playoff game.

The Warriors are seeking to grab a commanding 3-0 lead on Denver, and will have Steph Curry available as they attempt to do so.

