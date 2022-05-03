Skip to main content
Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2

Desmond Bane is now questionable.

Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies did not disappoint at all. Game 2 looks to bring that same excitement, but there are a few more injuries to report.

The Golden State Warriors will continue to miss both Andre Iguodala (cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (right knee). It seemed like there was a chance Klay Thompson was probable because of a banged-up knee, but he's now officially listed as available - a huge sigh of relief for the Warriors.

For the Grizzlies, there are still quite a few players listed on the injury report. Steven Adams remains out due to health and safety protocols, Santi Aldama is out with right knee soreness, Desmond Bane is questionable with lower back soreness, Killian Tillie is out with lower back procedure recovery, and Ziaire Williams is questionable with right knee soreness.

The biggest x-factor in this injury report is the health of Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies will definitely need his presence, especially if they're already missing Steven Adams. Game 1 was a bit of a demoralizing loss for the Grizzlies, especially because Draymond Green was ejected so early and because Steph Curry was in foul trouble.

The one thing the Warriors can't sleep on is the Grizzlies' ability to come back. The last series against the Minnesota Timberwolves proved that the Grizzlies are very capable of coming back against anyone.

