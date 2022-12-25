Injury Update: Steph Curry Out Minimum Two More Weeks

The Golden State Warriors will remain without Steph Curry for an extended period of time and need to find a way to survive in that time span. The Golden State Warriors revealed a press release that contained the details of a Steph Curry injury update.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team's last four (4) games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two (2) weeks."

Next up against the Golden State Warriors is a Christmas game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Fortunately for the Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies have been struggling quite a bit recently. The team has lost three out of the last four games; losses against the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics.

If the Warriors can figure out a way to get a win against this young Grizzlies team, it'll create some great momentum for this seven-game span without Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors will play seven games in the next two weeks against the following teams: Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and the Orlando Magic. Memphis is easily the best team that the Warriors will face in these two weeks.

The path to survival begins today for the Warriors, and beating the Memphis Grizzlies will be the key.

