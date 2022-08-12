Ja Morant Reacts to Draymond Green's Surprising Take

Draymond Green was recently asked which young player reminds him of himself, and the four-time champion took an interesting approach with his answer. Because Draymond believes nobody has the all-around game that he does, the veteran forward opted to look at mentality and leadership.

"That's interesting. I'm one of one," Draymond said. "There's so many layers to that. Like yeah, you may be able to pass the ball at my size or at my position. But do you lead? You may lead, but do you defend? If you defend, do you have a high IQ? I don't know, I just think that's such a multi-layered thing. And I think the sauce is in putting it all together."

Acknowledging that nobody in today's game puts it all together the way he does, Draymond pivoted to someone who replicates his mentality and leadership.

"I'm going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant," Draymond said. "I ain't bowing down to none of ya'll. I don't care what you've accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with it. I believe in myself and my abilities, and I'm gonna show you that. I'm gonna lead, I'm gonna talk to you, and let you know about it while I'm doing it."

Morant took to Twitter to share his reaction to Draymond's high praise, sending out this Tweet:

While the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors had a contentious Western Conference Semi-Finals, there continues to be mutual respect between both sides.

