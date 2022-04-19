Ja Morant Reacts to Golden State's Blowout Win

Behind a 44-point 3rd quarter, the Golden State Warriors blew the Denver Nuggets out of the building in a decisive Game 2 win. While that 3rd quarter flurry was happening, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Golden State's dominance:

It was a dominant frame for the Warriors, who were raining threes from all over the court. At the end of three quarters, Steph Curry had 26 points, Klay Thompson had 18 points, and Poole had 26 of his own. After sharing a Tweet acknowledging the crazy shooting of the Splash Brothers, Morant made sure to update his Tweet to also include Jordan Poole:

Jordan Poole has been huge for Golden State's success while Steph Curry has been working his way back from injury, and even with Curry back, Poole's dominance has continued. After being left off the list of Most Improved Player finalists, Poole is showing both voters and the rest of the NBA why he is an up and coming star in this league.

The Warriors have now taken a commanding 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets, and will look to continue their success in Denver where the team will be traveling for games three and four. While Golden State was favored in this series, there were some question marks surrounding Curry's helath, and the overall cohesion of a team that has had limited time on the floor together this season. Those questions have quickly been answered, as the Warriors have looked completely dominant so far through two playoff games.

