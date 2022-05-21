Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

Steph Curry has been a monster in the 4th quarter during this postseason. Leading the entire NBA with 104 points in the final frame, despite ranking just 33rd in 4th quarter minutes, Steph has been able to close teams out when it matters most. During this postseason, specifically in these close-out moments, Curry has pulled out a new celebration where he puts his opponents to bed. Ja Morant, who battled with Curry in the Conference Semi-Finals, is a fan of the celebration:

Morant himself is no stranger to celebrating on the court, as he and his team frequently pulled out different dances after playoff wins. While there was a lot of contention between Morant and the Warriors, with Golden State ultimately eliminating the Grizzlies, Ja can still appreciate a good celebration from Steph.

Going for 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, Curry led his team to a big Game 2 victory, as Golden State will now travel to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead. While the team is certainly happy to have taken both games at home, the Mavs are fresh off of a series where they came back from down 2-0. The Warriors are aware of how capable Dallas is, despite the series score, so their focus will remain locked in while they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the road.

