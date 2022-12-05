Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video

In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Curry and Morant have already had some great battles despite Morant being so early in his career, and there is a clear level of mutual respect between the two star point guards. While this video is not real, Morant was definitely a believer, at least initially. The video went viral online, and fans were debating all evening whether or not it was real. While it was sadly confirmed to be fake, it was still a very fun video to watch, and Curry's greatness had some people believing it could indeed be real.

The Golden State Warriors will play a game on Monday night, and Curry will likely get asked about the video after the game. He is always one to have some fun with the media, so it would not be surprising if he jokes and says it is up for interpretation whether or not it is real. While the Warriors have reportedly confirmed it to be fake, only Steph could fool people on something like this.

