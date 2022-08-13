Skip to main content
Ja Morant Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Matchup

Ja is excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors rematch
With the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup recently being revealed, Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his excitement on Twitter. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant seemed to imply that the two players had hoped for a marquee rematch on Christmas:

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals, and a rivalry was certainly born. While both sides have admitted a level of mutual respect, there is a level of contention that extended even beyond the completion of their series.

With back and forth dialogue happening on social media and in postgame press conferences, the Warriors and Grizzlies have been throwing shots at each other for months. The dialogue has at times been petty, but the on-court rematch projects to be electric. The NBA recognizes this, and made sure to slot the two teams for a Christmas Day matchup.

Both the Warriors and Grizzlies expect to be atop the Western Conference next season, and a postseason rematch is not out of the question either. The two sides acknowledged this after their series came to an end last postseason, recognizing that their rivalry was just getting started.

The NBA has taken a little longer than usual to release the schedule, and while the official release is still on the way, exciting matchups like this one are starting to become public.

