Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis.

"I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."

While Morant clearly felt the Warriors took some unnecessary shots at his Grizzlies, the All-Star point guard also revealed a pleasant exchange that occurred between himself an Golden State's stars following the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

"Those guys can tell you. Even after we lost in the series, I told them 'I feel like it's time for y'all to get another ring' you know, through Steph, Klay and Draymond as well," Morant said." And then they said the same like, 'Y'all be back. We'll see y'all again, it'll be a lot of fun for years to come.' But we're all competitors at the end of the day, we're all battling in this league to be the best we can be and to win championships, and that's what comes with it."

While that series was certainly contentious both on and off the court, Warriors superstar Steph Curry also displayed some mutual respect for Morant and the Grizzlies after eliminating them in six games. Now a couple months later, despite disagreeing with some of their post-title comments, Morant has opened up about his respect for the Warriors.

