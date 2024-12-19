Ja Morant’s Final Injury Status for Warriors-Grizzlies
After missing all but nine games in the 2023-24 season, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has returned to his dominant self in the new season. The Grizzlies have had a hot start to their new campaign with an 18-9 record and have won ten of their last 12 games.
Morant, 25, has been the star of the show, averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, doing his best to stay healthy and effective.
Everyone knows that Morant is no help in Memphis if he is on the sideline, so the star point guard has slightly tweaked parts of his game to prioritize his health. Morant has already missed 11 games this season but has received a huge status update ahead of the Grizzlies' vital matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has confirmed that Morant should be "good to go" against the Warriors on Thursday.
With Morant expected to play on Thursday as the Grizzlies host the Warriors, fans will be in for one of the best point guard showdowns possible. Golden State's Steph Curry has not been super dominant this season but is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game with efficient 45.2/42.1/92.3 shooting splits.
The Warriors have lost eight of their last ten games, as facing the red-hot Grizzlies in Memphis on a cold streak is certainly not ideal. With Morant good to go for Thursday's matchup, the Warriors will have their hands full for what feels like a must-win game in Memphis.
