Jalen Williams Joins Magic Johnson, Warriors Legend In NBA History After Game 5
Jalen Williams wasn't seriously on NBA Draft radars after his sophomore year with the Santa Clara Broncos, coming off a season averaging 11.5 points but shooting just 39.9% from the field. However, a strong junior year was enough to catch the attention of NBA teams, soaring up draft boards to 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Williams went on to have a stellar rookie season, truly turning it on during the post-All-Star game stretch. Flash forward to now, Williams is the second-best player on an NBA Finals team, and put all that hard work on the line in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a historic performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Indiana Pacers.
Scoring 40 points in a pivotal Game 5 win, Williams joined a list of NBA legends to score 40 points in the NBA Finals before turning 25 years old. Featuring current stars of today like Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving, it also features NBA legends like Los Angeles Lakers' Magic Johnson and Golden State Warriors' Rick Barry.
Williams was criticized last postseason in the Thunder's series against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 17.0 points per game on 42.4% shooting as they lost in six games. Now, in a year where he made the All-Star game and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, he's taken that leap to stardom.
Williams and teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to bring Oklahoma City their first NBA title on Thursday in Game 6, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
