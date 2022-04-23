Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr Remain Out For Warriors vs Nuggets Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off in a potential close-out Game 4 on Sunday, and it looks like the Nuggets will remain as shorthanded as usual.

The Nuggets will continue to miss the services of both Jamal Murray (left knee), and Michael Porter Jr (lumbar spine). Jamal Murray has missed the entire season and Michael Porter Jr only played in 9 games this season. It's been a pretty brutal season in terms of health for the Denver Nuggets, one similar to what the Clippers have been facing.

Nikola Jokic has been putting up his best effort against the Golden State Warriors, but the Warriors clearly have just too much firepower for the Nuggets to handle. Even though Jokic is the MVP, the Warriors are simply the much better team.

The injury report for the Warriors has yet to be released, but it's always worth noting that no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Unless the Warriors become significantly injured, the chances of the Nuggets still winning this season is very slim.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off at 12:30 pm pst on April 24. If the Warriors win this game, they will advance to the second round and face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves series - one that should certainly be entertaining.

