Report: James Wiseman Temporarily Shutdown

The hits just keep on coming for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors were hoping to finally get a full squad before the playoffs ended, but reality, unfortunately, had different plans. The first hit was Steph Curry unexpectedly getting hurt for an extended period of time against the Boston Celtics. Now, it seems like James Wiseman is reportedly temporarily shutdown with a setback.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Wiseman has unexpectedly experienced swelling in his right knee. Due to that swelling, he has been temporarily shut down. After initially joining the Warriors, he hasn't practiced with the team for two days and won't play for the Santa Cruz Warriors as originally planned.

The Warriors have 12 games left in the season and are only half a game away from the second seed. Additionally, the team is three games ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed. It's tough to say where the team is going to end up because of these injuries, but they have a decent cushion to maintain the third seed.

Even though seeding is important, the biggest thing for the Golden State Warriors will be health moving forward. If Steph Curry isn't available, then it truly doesn't matter what the Warriors do in the playoffs. This team will go as far as Steph Curry will take them.

