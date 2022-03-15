Skip to main content
Injury Update: James Wiseman Will Rejoin Warriors This Week

James Wiseman will finally rejoin the Warriors for practice.

James Wiseman has not played a basketball game with the Golden State Warriors this season. After months of waiting, he's finally going to rejoin the team for practice.

Warriors GM Bob Myers participated in an interview with The Morning Roast, where he discussed the possibility of Wiseman rejoining the team, and also his timeline for playing.

"We're going to have a few days off here in practice together, Myers said. "We'll decide whether he needs another G-League game or if he's ready to and Steve will put him in the rotation."

The Warriors want James Wiseman to play with the team, but at the same time, they want to make sure he gets enough time to play. The main issue is making sure that the team doesn't just throw him into the playoffs.

"Putting him in some NBA games and getting him some NBA minutes," Myers said. "If we don't, it's not fair to him or his teammates to just throw him in a playoff game. I don't think that would be a good idea. So, we're probably getting closer."

So that creates the question of, when is Wiseman actually returning? The Warriors believe that'll be coming soon.

"It's coming, and hopefully that'll leave us, I don't know, 10 games to utilize and put him in spots where we might be able to use him," Myers said. "At this point, the truth is that we haven't scripted that out yet."

