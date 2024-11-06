Jaylen Brown's Injury Status for Warriors vs Celtics
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in their 2022 NBA Finals rematch tonight, but one major name is looking like he won't be there.
For the past three seasons, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have split their regular season series. Both teams are drastically different now than what they were in 2022, but this early season matchup has the potential to be the most exciting.
Unfortunately, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is listed as out with a left hip flexor strain.
Through six games this season, Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals on 40/27/81 shooting from the field. Fresh off of winning an NBA Finals MVP, Brown's 2024 season is already off to a fantastic start. The Golden State Warriors and Jaylen Brown have a very storied history, one that includes the Warriors apparently disrespecting his shooting.
Entering into tonight, the Warriors have a record of 6-1, and the Celtics have a record of 7-1. It's a rare moment where both teams near the top of their conferences at the same time, especially after the Warriors struggled the last two seasons.
While the Celtics will be missing Jaylen Brown, the Warriors will have both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins available. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off at at 4:30 p.m EST.
