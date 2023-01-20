Jayson Tatum Reveals Celtics' New Mindset vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics got a big win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, picking up the victory in overtime in a wild back and forth affair. Both Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry struggled from the floor throughout the game, but Tatum came up with a big shot in overtime to help lift the Celtics to a victory. After the game, Tatum was asked how Boston was able to pull this win out, and he revealed a brand new mindset that his team had for this game against the Warriors.

"We kinda had an opposite mindset of what you just said. The fact of the matter is, they beat us in the championship, there's nothing we can do about that," Tatum said. "I think we might have been too tight in the first game [against the Warriors], trying to avenge the championship. It's over with. We lost. This is a regular season game against a great team, that's really well coached, and just two tough-minded teams playing against each other."

Admitting that Boston may have been too worried about proving themselves against the Warriors back in December, Tatum revealed how his team approached this game with a brand new mindset that helped them pull out a victory.

If these two teams were to meet again in the Finals, it would almost certainly be another great series.

