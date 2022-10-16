Jeremy Lin Reacts to Jordan Poole's Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors have extended young guard Jordan Poole for another four seasons. The news was exciting for both Poole and the Warriors organization, as the two sides will continue their partnership that has already seen one championship. Former Golden State Warriors guard Jeremy Lin spent time with Poole in the G-League, and shared a message for him on Instagram.

"Woke up to great news! I don't normally comment on contracts, but this ones different," Lin wrote. "I went from scrimmaging against @jordan_poole in private Bay Area runs to becoming G-League teammates to seeing him win a championship to a contract extension. Adversity and "demotions" like the G-League reveal someone's character. Its not just bc I saw JP beast the G-League. It's bc I saw him do it with a pure love of the game AND a genuine selflessness to root for his teammates thats compelling me to write this post. A hard-earned, much deserved new deal."

Lin's NBA career is one of the most unique in the modern era, having spent time battling for contracts, and then of course becoming a national sensation with the New York Knicks. Having seen his former teammate Jordan Poole start in a similar spot, Lin is proud of what he has seen Poole accomplish.

The Warriors have been a great organization for players looking to establish their careers, and Poole did so in a big way. He will now be around for a long time.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change