Jimmy Butler Gets Honest on Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors went all-in at this year's NBA trade deadline by acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, building a big three of him, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green to contend for a championship as soon as possible.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the first run with their new-look squad did not go as planned.
Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Warriors lost four consecutive games without him to end their 2024-25 season.
The star duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler was incredible for the Warriors this season, as the duo had a 26-8 regular season and playoff record together. The Warriors immediately knew that things were gonna work out with Butler, as they signed him to a two-year, $110 million contract extension after the trade.
Butler, 35, and Curry, 37, certainly have limited futures, but the Warriors are trying to make the most of having two stars of their caliber on the court together. In his exit interview following their season-ending loss to the Timberwolves, Butler got honest about the future of the Warriors and their two-year window.
"If we win some, it could be longer than that," Butler said. "Because I still think we have a lot of great basketball ahead of us. I don’t think this age thing is anything with the way we take care of our bodies."
Butler and Curry both showed they have plenty of gas left in the tank after this season, and even though they are getting older, they should be able to stay competitive for the near future.