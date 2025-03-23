Jimmy Butler Makes Honest Statement on Return to Miami
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors played one of their worst games since the Jimmy Butler trade in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler won't have much time to think about it though, as on Tuesday he'll have to face off against the Heat for the first time ever since getting traded.
After the horrible loss against the Hawks, Butler spoke about his return to Miami.
"Going to be another game for me," Butler said. "Another game that we're expected to win, for sure. So, we better figure it out."
When Butler was asked if he was thinking about the fan reaction that Heat fans would give, he gave a very nonchalant answer.
"Not really, it don't make no difference," Butler said. "I am a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fanbase, they've shown a lot of love while I was there, but I'm there to win now. I'm on the opposing team."
How does Butler remember his time with Miami? It might be because the trade was so fresh, but his answer was one so blunt that it may actually upset Heat fans.
"We was aite, we didn't win nothing like we was supposed to. So, I don't know. We made some cool runs, we had some fun, and I think that's all we did."
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday night. It's a matchup that Golden State desperately needs to win now that the LA Clippers are on a five-game winning streak.