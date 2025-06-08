Jimmy Butler Reacts To Historic Alcaraz-Sinner French Open Tennis Match
No matter what sport they play, professional athletes all have one thing in common: they are some of the most competitive people on Earth. With the NFL in the offseason and the NBA Finals happening later on Sunday, sports fans around the world turned their attention early Sunday to Paris, France, for the French Open Finals.
In a matchup between two of tennis' youngest and brightest stars in Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two delivered a historic final performance that had people from around the world reacting. Posting the second-longest Grand Slam final time in the Open Era (since 1968), the two battled it out for five hours and 29 minutes before Alcaraz took the victory.
Seeing this performance, and continuing his journey of showing support to international sports stars this offseason, Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler took to his Instagram account to react to Alcaraz's win at the French Open.
"@carlitosalcarazz vamos!" Butler shared in a post to his Instagram story. After being present in Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix to celebrate Lando Norris' win earlier this offseason, Butler made sure to show support for Alcaraz as he snatched his fifth Grand Slam title, the third-youngest man to reach that mark.
Warriors fans will hope that Butler, seeing all this success this summer, will rub off on him and the rest of the team next season, as Golden State's chances to compete for another NBA Finals are becoming slimmer by the minute.
