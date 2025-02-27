Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Golden State Warriors
It's very rare to see a team immediately get better after the NBA trade deadline, but Jimmy Butler has done exactly that for the Golden State Warriors.
Since acquiring, the Warriors have gone 6-2, and are only one game out of the sixth seed. Not too long ago, it looked like Golden State wasn't even going to be in the play-in tournament.
After the Warriors defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, Butler revealed his thoughts on how playing for Golden State has been for him.
"I really enjoy being in this locker room, being around these guys," Butler said. "Obviously, it’s fun to win. It’s also fun whenever I get to be myself every possession. On and off the floor. Life is good."
Jimmy Butler being himself is exactly what the Golden State Warriors have needed. The two have been the perfect pairing, and the results speak for themselves.
Through seven games on the Warriors, Butler has averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals on 45.8% shooting from the field. On paper, it may seem like Butler's production isn't that much different from Andrew Wiggins', but it's both the way Butler scores his points and the leadership he provides.
Butler's ability to slow the game down and draw free throws gives the Warriors a different offensive dynamic that they desperately needed, one that makes their team far less volatile and more consistent.
