Jimmy Butler's One-Word Reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's Final Win
The 2025 Cincinnati Open concluded on Monday, as the No. 2 player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, took down the world No. 1 player, Jannik Sinner, and the rivalry between the two young legends continues.
However, it was not as sweet a victory for Alcaraz as he would have hoped. After going down 5-0 in the first set, Sinner retired from the match, ending the highly anticipated final after just 20 minutes.
Via Jose Morgado: "Jannik Sinner retires down 0-5 in the Cincinnati final.
Carlos Alcaraz wins his 8th career Masters 1000 title.
Beautiful scenes in the end between both players."
Alcaraz shares heartfelt message for Sinner
With the win, Alcaraz has secured his sixth title of 2025 and 22nd of his career, an incredible mark for the 22-year-old. Still, he did not celebrate the win. After the match, Alcaraz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Sinner.
Via Carlos Alcaraz: "I’m so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤️ Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open! 💪🏻🏆
📸@cincytennis"
Sinner talked about he he was not feeling great from the day before and tried to fight through it on Monday, but ultimately had to retire. It is a great gesture by Alcaraz to show his support for his rival peer, as even though these two superstars always face off in high-stakes matches, they have the utmost respect for one another.
Jimmy Butler reacts
Golden State Warriors forward and six-time NBA All-Star took to his Instagram story to congratulate Alcaraz on his win, sharing his heartfelt post alongside a one-word message.
"VAMOS!" Butler posted on Instagram.
Butler, 35, is coming off a great debut season with the Warriors, averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game through 30 appearances after getting traded from the Miami Heat. The veteran NBA star has always shown love for select international athletes, and it is certainly not a surprise to see him support Alcaraz after his final win.
Alcaraz will now move on to the 2025 US Open, looking to bounce back after a disappointing second-round exit last year.
