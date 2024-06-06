JJ Redick's Former Teammate Reacts to Shocking Dan Hurley Lakers News
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared a report on Thursday that revealed the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley for their head coaching position. This report comes just two days after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported former NBA guard JJ Redick was the frontrunner.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul reacted to this latest development.
"I woke up to that news," Paul said of the Hurley-Lakers report. "Half of this stuff, you don't know if it's true... I know JJ, he was my teammate. I'm just saying, you ain't necessarily have to believe everything you hear. I'm just saying... You just never know."
Paul, who played with Redick on the LA Clippers, spoke on the conflicting reports regarding his candidacy for the Lakers job. Also speaking on Hurley, Paul shared high praise for the UConn coach.
"As far as Dan Hurley, I've got so much respect for him," Paul said. "Not just how he coaches, but how his players respond to him. Being players, you can see when a coach is coaching if everybody is in the huddle listening. You can see the way that guys, like during a free throw, the body language. The guys huddle up or whatnot. I think ultimately, if he does make that decision, he'll definitely have that respect.
