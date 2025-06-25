Inside The Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Gets Honest About Future With Warriors Amid Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga spoke about his future with the team amid rumors of a trade this offseason

Will Despart

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The future of Jonathan Kuminga remains the number one question for the Golden State Warriors this offseason. The 22-year-old forward recently broke his silence on the trade saga and made his desires clear.

In the latest article from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kuminga expressed his desire to be a team's main offensive option.

“I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority,” Kuminga told The Athletic. “To just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great. Wherever I’m going to be at, it don’t matter if it’s the Warriors or if it’s anywhere else, it’s something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance."

Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr never appeared to be on the same page this past season. Kuminga's lack of consistent playing time down the stretch and into the postseason is perhaps the main reason his union with Golden State will likely end in the coming weeks.

“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga told The Athletic. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”

