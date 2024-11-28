Inside The Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Gets Honest on Coming Off Warriors Bench

Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga opened up on his bench role

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
For the first time all month, Jonathan Kuminga finally started again for the Golden State Warriors. After hoping to prove himself as a max player, Kuminga was relegated to a bench role for the team by October, but the hopeful All-Star says it doesn't bother him.

“When [they] took me out the starting five, I didn’t complain,” Kuminga said after the Warriors faced the Thunder. “Coming in today and telling me that I’m going to be in the starting five, I was happy but that hasn’t affected me at all. I still go out there and just play and be free. It’s not something that really affected me or anything like that.”

Even though playing on the bench contradicts Kuminga's hopes of becoming a max player, the 22-year-old claims that he's happy with coming off the bench.

“I feel like it’s been a great role and I’m happy with it," Kuminga said. "I haven’t complained or anything like that… that’s what they want me to do and I feel very comfortable at doing it.”

In 28 minutes last night, Kuminga put up 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 8/21 shooting from the field. Through 16 games this season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 44/31/60 shooting from the field.

Despite how unhappy anyone claims Kuminga is to be coming off of the bench, it's clear that he's been saying all the right things to remain a consummate professional for the Warriors.

