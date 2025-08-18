Jonathan Kuminga Predicted to Make Critical Decision on Warriors Contract
The Golden State Warriors are among the handful of NBA teams dealing with a stubborn restricted free agent this offseason, as they are yet to reach an agreement with 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga is seeking around $30 million per year on his next contract, but the Warriors are far from reaching that. Kuminga continues to decline their best offer of a two-year deal worth $45 million, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania at the end of July.
"The Golden State Warriors made another push to retain Jonathan Kuminga over the past several days, but the restricted free agent is continuing to decline their two-year, $45 million contract offer, sources told ESPN on Wednesday," Charania said.
Can the Warriors and Kuminga come to an agreement?
Charania went on to say that there is one major flaw in the Warriors' contract offer that is keeping Kuminga on the fence.
"Kuminga's decision is due in large part to the Warriors' insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause, sources said," Charania continued.
For much of the offseason, the Warriors were searching for sign-and-trade solutions to find Kuminga a new team, but by August, those conversations faded out. The most likely scenario at this point is that Kuminga and the Warriors will find some middle ground for him to return to Golden State.
Kuminga's next contract
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently predicted what Kuminga's next contract will be, as he thinks the young forward will stay put in Golden State.
"Jonathan Kuminga re-signs with the Warriors on a two-year, $45 million deal, with a player option for 2026-27," Favale predicts.
Favale assumes that if the Warriors change their current offer from a second-year team option to a player option, then Kuminga would be willing to put this drama to an end and simply re-sign. Realistically, the Warriors should just do what Kuminga wants so that he does not sign the qualifying offer.
"Letting Kuminga sign his qualifying offer would be disastrous. He would be freshly angry and have the right to veto any trade, and his next team wouldn't own his Bird rights," Favale continued. "That eliminates any possibility of Golden State receiving adequate compensation for his services."
It seems like the Warriors and Kuminga are both open to re-signing, but both sides are very adamant about it being on their own terms.