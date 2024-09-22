Jonathan Kuminga Reveals Honest Feelings About Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has had a very interesting start to his NBA career. Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga has not gotten the same runway most top-10 picks receive.
Because he has been on a Warriors team trying to compete for championships, Kuminga has had a short leash with head coach Steve Kerr. Averaging a career-high 26.3 minutes per game last season, Kuminga showed some signs of who the Warriors hope he can become, but his role still fluctuated throughout the season.
Entering restricted free agency after this upcoming season, Kuminga needs to have a big year.
There were reports last season that Kuminga may not entirely trust Kerr to maximize his potential as an NBA player.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on January 5, 2024: “After sitting the final 18 minutes of Nuggets loss, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in Steve Kerr and no longer believes that Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources say."
In a new interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Kuminga revealed the truth about his relationship with Kerr.
“Me and him — this is one thing I learned growing up, I feel like you wouldn’t fight with anybody if you don’t like them,” Kuminga said of Kerr. “I feel like me and Steve’s relationship is good. That’s why … we don’t fight, none of that, it’s just that he’s always hard on me because he sees what I probably don’t see. And he wants better for me.”
Kuminga added that he is excited to play under Kerr this season.
“I’m excited to be coached under him again for my fourth year,” Kuminga said. “And help him reach his … he needs like 39 more games to [break the late Alvin Attles’ franchise record of 557 coaching victories]. … I mean, I can’t wait. I have been talking with him, just seeing where he’s at. I’ve been checking on him, he’s been checking on me. He’s just excited to have me here and to coach me again.”
