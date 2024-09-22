Inside The Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Reveals Honest Feelings About Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga spoke on his relationship with Steve Kerr.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has had a very interesting start to his NBA career. Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga has not gotten the same runway most top-10 picks receive.

Because he has been on a Warriors team trying to compete for championships, Kuminga has had a short leash with head coach Steve Kerr. Averaging a career-high 26.3 minutes per game last season, Kuminga showed some signs of who the Warriors hope he can become, but his role still fluctuated throughout the season.

Entering restricted free agency after this upcoming season, Kuminga needs to have a big year. 

There were reports last season that Kuminga may not entirely trust Kerr to maximize his potential as an NBA player.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on January 5, 2024: “After sitting the final 18 minutes of Nuggets loss, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in Steve Kerr and no longer believes that Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources say."

In a new interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Kuminga revealed the truth about his relationship with Kerr.

“Me and him — this is one thing I learned growing up, I feel like you wouldn’t fight with anybody if you don’t like them,” Kuminga said of Kerr. “I feel like me and Steve’s relationship is good. That’s why … we don’t fight, none of that, it’s just that he’s always hard on me because he sees what I probably don’t see. And he wants better for me.”

Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kuminga added that he is excited to play under Kerr this season.

“I’m excited to be coached under him again for my fourth year,” Kuminga said. “And help him reach his … he needs like 39 more games to [break the late Alvin Attles’ franchise record of 557 coaching victories]. … I mean, I can’t wait. I have been talking with him, just seeing where he’s at. I’ve been checking on him, he’s been checking on me. He’s just excited to have me here and to coach me again.”

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News