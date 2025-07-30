Jonathan Kuminga's Blunt Six-Word Message Amid Warriors Contract Dispute
Trade discussions surrounding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga have only intensified as the relationship between the player and the franchise has continued to sour. With discussions seemingly coming closer to a conclusion, Kuminga shared a blunt six-word message on social media.
Kuminga posted a photo of himself and his agent sitting on the bench, presumably during shootaround for one of the Warriors first-round playoff games in Houston.
"I'll bet on myself all day," Kuminga captioned the post, tagging his agent. "#JustKnow".
Kuminga's post comes amid a report from ESPN that suggested that Kuminga believes the Warriors have "stunted his growth and strung him along" throughout the first four years of his career. Kuminga is reportedly seeking upwards of $30 million per season, while the Warriors offer maxed out at $45 million over two seasons.
"This continued stalemate is largely about control, and the option dispute is at the crux of it. Kuminga believes accepting the Warriors' two-year offer with a team option, along with forfeiting trade veto rights, cedes too much control to a franchise he believes has stunted and strung his career along for four seasons," ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported.
The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings appear to be the two teams in the running for Kuminga, as both are reportedly offering deals worth up to $90 million across four years. The Warriors, on the other end, are reportedly close to ceasing sign-and-trade talks entirely.
"The deal is purposefully structured to be tradable come Jan. 15, and if Kuminga's ultimate desire is to play elsewhere, it would allow his next team to decline the team option and extend him. He would be the fourth-highest-paid player on the Warriors next season if he accepted the offer," Slater and Charania reported.
The NBA season is still months away from beginning, but hopefully, Kuminga's contract dilemma can be resolved soon.