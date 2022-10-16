Jordan Poole Reacts to Contract Extensions For Himself and Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to contract extensions with both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Locking up two key pieces for their future, Golden State did not allow contract noise to linger into the season with either player. Not long after the deals were finalized, Poole shared a video on Instagram of Wiggins dancing, representing his mood on this big day:

Poole and Wiggins will now be in Golden State long-term, leaving even more uncertainty around the future of Draymond Green. Wanting a max deal, Green will almost certainly not receive that from the Warriors. The team would likely be open to bringing Green back on a team-friendly deal, but will now be well too far into the luxury tax to offer him the extension he'd like.

Even before Green punched Poole, this was the right course of action for Golden State. Despite everything Green provides, his age and trajectory do not align with Golden State's youth movement. The team is attempting to sustain their success beyond the prime of Steph Curry, while still winning at the same time. They successfully accomplished that last season, and the extensions for Poole and Wiggins are a key step in sustaining that plan.

With two key players locked up, the Warriors can focus on their title defense without worrying where Poole or Wiggins may end up down the line. Both players love being Warriors, and both players will be staying for a while.

