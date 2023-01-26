Jordan Poole Reacts to Steph Curry Getting Ejected

The Golden State Warriors won a thriller against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Surviving a late-game ejection of superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to defeat the Grizzlies behind a game-winning layup from Jordan Poole.

It was Poole's early-clock three that frustrated Curry to the point of throwing his mouthpiece, which resulted in the ejection; however, it was also Poole who buried the Grizzlies with a game winning layup in the final seconds. When asked about Curry's ejection after the game, Poole said there is no reason he should have been tossed at that point in the game.

"No reason he should be thrown out in the last three minutes of the game," Poole said. "He's one of the greatest players of all time. I don't know what happened, I think something to do with his mouthpiece, but guys buckled down. We just found a way to get a big win at home against a really good team."

Poole, like so many others, did not like seeing Curry's night end before the final buzzer in that way. Fortunately for the Warriors, they were able to hold on and defeat the Grizzlies once again. The one-sided nature of this matchup continued in this one, with the Warriors sending the Grizzlies away with a loss. They had to do it without Steph Curry in the final few minutes, but they made it happen.

