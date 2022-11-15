Skip to main content
Jordan Poole Reveals Encouraging Message For James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G-League
James Wiseman has had a rough start to his career. Drafted second-overall in 2020, Wiseman has battled injuries throughout the first three years of his career, and has not performed well when healthy. Unable to work through these growing pains on a team that has championship aspirations, Wiseman is being sent to the G-League where he can hopefully get valuable reps that lead him back into Golden State's rotation.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a similar start to his career, although he was a late first-round pick, whereas Wiseman was selected top-two; however, the blueprint is still in place. Completing two separate G-League stints before becoming the player he is now, Poole shared some encouragement for Wiseman as he enters this stretch of games with Santa Cruz.

When asked about his message to Wiseman, Poole said, "I told him it's not a demotion. It's not a punishment. He's going to go down there and shoot as many shots as he wants, get as many touches as he wants, work on as many moves as he wants."

It was encouraging to hear this from Poole, because there is probably no better example for Wiseman to look at than his own teammate. Having just signed a major extension just months after helping the Warriors secure a title, Poole's career arc is one that Wiseman can hope to model.

